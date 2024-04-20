KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Trading Down 0.8%

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €640.00 ($680.85) and last traded at €640.00 ($680.85). 22 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €645.00 ($686.17).

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $571.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €649.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €645.69.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KSB SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KSB SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.