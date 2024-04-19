STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $106.23 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. STP has a total market cap of $106.23 million and $7.97 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,328.62 or 0.99990608 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010605 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00097419 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05238157 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,406,158.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.