Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 624,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $31,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
SCHR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. 422,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,357. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
