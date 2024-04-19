Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,351,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,237,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,578,488. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

