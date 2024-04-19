Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

