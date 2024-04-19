Node AI (GPU) Price Tops $1.46 on Top Exchanges

Node AI (GPU) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. Node AI has a total market cap of $130.42 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node AI token can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00002270 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Node AI has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Node AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Node AI

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,809,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,809,763 with 90,264,133 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 1.38263024 USD and is up 6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,162,666.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.