Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Billion

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $83.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $26.91 or 0.00041729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,497.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.74 or 0.00742266 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00102953 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
