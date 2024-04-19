1,330 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

MAR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.78. The stock had a trading volume of 383,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,957. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $162.77 and a one year high of $260.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.