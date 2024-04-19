Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 249,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.11. 2,206,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,006,903. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

