Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Lightspeed Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lightspeed Commerce’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.31 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities cut Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.74.

View Our Latest Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD opened at $13.00 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.