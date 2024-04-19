Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $167.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

