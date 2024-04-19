Constellation Software Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $23.95 Per Share (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of $23.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $23.72. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $111.75 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3,966.67.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$3,700.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3,710.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3,383.59. The company has a market cap of C$78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$2,499.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3,856.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$24.21 by C($3.00). The business had revenue of C$3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 6.72%.

In other Constellation Software news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 15 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,737.71. In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. Also, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 15 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.358 dividend. This represents a $5.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

