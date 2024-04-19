Citigroup Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $425.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.93.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $403.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after buying an additional 338,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,897,000 after purchasing an additional 274,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.