Logitech International’s (LOGI) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.43.

Logitech International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LOGI opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after buying an additional 760,263 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 249.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

