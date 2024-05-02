eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. eBay updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.15 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.150 EPS.

eBay Stock Down 0.9 %

EBAY stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

