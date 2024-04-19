TD Securities Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$49.00

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2024

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.29.

Read Our Latest Report on MTY

MTY Food Group Price Performance

TSE:MTY opened at C$46.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.05. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$44.48 and a 1-year high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.