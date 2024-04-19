TD Securities Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$49.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.29.

TSE:MTY opened at C$46.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.05. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$44.48 and a 1-year high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

