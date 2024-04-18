DA Davidson Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $44.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of USB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.53. 4,617,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,725,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,073,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

