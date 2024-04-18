Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 35,817 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $69.45. 728,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,792. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

