OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 411 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BLK traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $760.71. The company had a trading volume of 105,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,208. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $806.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $755.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

