Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to $6.25

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,287. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

