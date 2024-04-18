Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to $6.25

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:SAND traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,287. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
