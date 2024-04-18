Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

