Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

BIP opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

