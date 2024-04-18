Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,078 PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $57,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 338,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,109.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,435,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $57,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,109.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,535 shares of company stock worth $3,687,100. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. Equities analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

