Morgan Stanley Trims JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price to $216.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Shares of JPM stock opened at $179.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $516.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.