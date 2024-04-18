JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Doma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. Doma has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $84.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 2,120.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Doma by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Doma by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma in the second quarter worth $66,000. 20.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

