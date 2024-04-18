Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) vs. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $263.73 million 0.82 -$63.20 million ($1.50) -2.85 AGNC Investment $251.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

AGNC Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $6.56, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -23.49% 4.10% 1.16% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust



Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AGNC Investment



AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

