BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BRFS. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised BRF from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.55.

Get BRF alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BRFS

BRF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.27 on Monday. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. BRF had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BRF by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.