Brokerages Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target at $100.08

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $85.46 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

