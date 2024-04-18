Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average of $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 329.83%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

