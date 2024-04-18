Barclays Trims WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price to $8.50

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WalkMe

WalkMe Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WKME opened at $7.82 on Monday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $678.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.