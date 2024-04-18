StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

