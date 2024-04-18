Arch Resources, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $19.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.18 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Arch Resources stock opened at $164.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.32. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $19,442,080. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

