Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.28.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
