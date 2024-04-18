Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.