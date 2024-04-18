DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

DVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $127.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $141.54. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in DaVita by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 18.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in DaVita by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in DaVita by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

