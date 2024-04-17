49,940 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,000. Tesla comprises approximately 9.8% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.81.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.19. The company had a trading volume of 50,880,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,469,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

