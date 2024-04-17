Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.44. 3,199,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

