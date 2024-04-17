F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Update

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,981,000 after buying an additional 1,761,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,806,000 after buying an additional 156,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,193,000 after buying an additional 136,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,144,000 after buying an additional 822,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 861,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

