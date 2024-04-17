Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 226.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

FTEC traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.80. The stock had a trading volume of 177,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $108.86 and a 1-year high of $159.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.57.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.