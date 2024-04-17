Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $112,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,250,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 553,294 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 988,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,721,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,022,000.

NYSEARCA BBAG traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. 88,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,900. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $47.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

