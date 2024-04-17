Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Short Interest Update

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRRRW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 10,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,379. Gorilla Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

