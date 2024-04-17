Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 31,326 shares.The stock last traded at $60.69 and had previously closed at $60.95.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $798.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

