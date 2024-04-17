musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.00

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 169766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

musicMagpie Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.96.

musicMagpie Company Profile

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

