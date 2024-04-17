BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Hits $1.19 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $36.00 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001187 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000972 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000899 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002334 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001353 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BTTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
