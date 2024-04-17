Goodman Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $41.23 on Wednesday, hitting $922.00. 514,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $944.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $796.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $482.74 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.55.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

