Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $91,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 267,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,051. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

