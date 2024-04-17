Short Interest in Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Expands By 8.3%

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance
NASDAQ CREVW remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Carbon Revolution Public has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.
About Carbon Revolution Public
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carbon Revolution Public
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.