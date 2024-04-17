Short Interest in Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Expands By 8.3%

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ CREVW remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Carbon Revolution Public has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Carbon Revolution Public alerts:

About Carbon Revolution Public

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.