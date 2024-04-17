Critical Review: Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP) versus Its Competitors

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) is one of 291 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Coeptis Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 -$21.27 million -0.44 Coeptis Therapeutics Competitors $549.52 million -$36.88 million 6.54

Coeptis Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Coeptis Therapeutics. Coeptis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.9% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -794.75% -322.86% Coeptis Therapeutics Competitors -4,499.00% -224.48% -45.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coeptis Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coeptis Therapeutics Competitors 1424 4552 11909 206 2.60

Coeptis Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 857.85%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 120.70%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

