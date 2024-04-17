EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ:EEIQ opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. EpicQuest Education Group International has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.
About EpicQuest Education Group International
