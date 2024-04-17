DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 10.7 %
HE opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
