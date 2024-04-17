DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 10.7 %

HE opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

