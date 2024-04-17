Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in General Motors by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,532,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,760 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.